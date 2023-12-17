Taylor Swift arrives at Gillette Stadium for the Patriots-Chiefs game

A lot of fans are hoping to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift cheering on her boyfriend at Gillette Stadium during the Patriots game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

And their wish may be granted as the pop star has arrived in Foxboro according to WJAR Sports Anchor Nicole Menner.

Taylor Swift has arrived at Gillette! Far away, but there she is in the hat getting out first. pic.twitter.com/91QPc6rsnJ — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) December 17, 2023

She was also spotted by the broadcast during the game.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Tight End Travis Kelce started dating over the summer. She’s been cheering him on at six Chiefs games so far this season, including 2 away games in New Jersey and Wisconsin.

Swift is currently on break from her sold-out Eras Tour, which picks back up in Tokyo in February.

And she has some fond memories of Foxboro from her tour, like the infamous Saturday rain show, where Taylor and thousands of fans danced for hours in a downpour last spring. Belichick called it an impressive performance at the time.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.