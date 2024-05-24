X CEO Linda Yaccarino accuses Australia of ‘overreach' after judge lifts ban on stabbing video

In a talk onstage at the Viva Tech conference in Paris, X CEO Linda Yaccarino accused Australia of "overreach" over its decision to ban videos of a Sydney church stabbing.

PARIS, France — X CEO Linda Yaccarino on Friday hit out at Australia after a face off with online safety regulators.

It comes after the Elon Musk-owned social media platform X last week won a reprieve in Australia as a court refused to extend a temporary order blocking videos of a Sydney church stabbing.

In a talk onstage at the VivaTech conference in Paris, Yaccarino accused Australia of overreach over the dispute.

"Where X operates to comply with the law, we are also not shy when we feel that there is a very obvious overreach, and where the citizens of that particular region are put at risk, or their access to information is compromised," she said.

"What was recently going on in Australia, there was a need for X to stand up and protect people to make sure they maintained access to that information so they could make up their won minds."

On May 13, a federal court judge denied a bid by Australia's online watchdog eSafety Commissioner, to extend an injunction to remove posts on X showing the violent attack of a priest in April.

"The good news is that the people prevailed," Yaccarino, the former global advertising chief at CNBC parent company NBCUniversal, said. "We're happy to be that beacon of light and that place for truth."

Australia's eSafety regulator was not immediately available when contacted by CNBC for comment Friday.

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel was stabbed during a livestreamed sermon that was widely circulated online, racking up hundreds of thousands of views.

Following the incident, the country's eSafety Commissioner was granted a temporary legal injunction ordering X to hide posts that showed footage of the attack.

The incident sparked a clash between Musk and the Australian government. At the time, Musk criticized the move as an assault on free speech.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in an interview last month that Musk thinks "he's above Australian law" and called him out for his "arrogance."

He said that "this isn't about censorship," but about "decency," and that Musk should "show some," he added.

In response, Musk posted on X: "I do not think I'm above the law. Does the PM think he should have jurisdiction over all of Earth?"

The eSafety has previously said that it believes online safety "requires platforms to do everything practical and reasonable to minimize the harm it may cause to Australians."

—CNBC's Sumathi Bala contributed to this report.