Police investigate murder-suicide in Stamford

Stamford police were told to be on the lookout for a suspect linked to a homicide investigation out of New York.

Stamford officers checked multiple locations downtown and at around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, they located a person resembling the suspect's description.

As police approached the suspect on Canal Street beneath a train overpass, the individual identified as the suspect shot himself to death.

The man was taken to Stamford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:16 p.m.

As of now, the person's identity is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.