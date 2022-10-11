Attorney General Announces New Resources to Help Those Seeking, Providing Abortions

Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade back in June, several states have already outlawed abortions. Now, Connecticut lawmakers are making sure that people here know they have a legal right to an abortion.

Reinforcing Connecticut’s established legislation protecting abortion rights, Attorney General William Tong announced Tuesday the participation, along with New York, in a free legal assistance abortion hotline.

Additionally, Tong has appointed a new special counsel for reproductive rights to lead his office in protecting abortion access and reproductive care.

“It is the policy and the law of the State of Connecticut, that abortion in Connecticut is safe, legal and accessible,” Tong said.

Meanwhile, pro-life advocates question the motives.

“This is a phony issue that our state government keeps putting out there for political reasons,” said Peter Wolfgang, executive director of the Connecticut Family Institute.

Wolfgang, who is a lawyer, said Connecticut is one of the most pro-abortion states in the country.

“Abortion, unfortunately, is untouchable here. Both parties are on board with it. One crusades on it, the other is scared to death to speak against it,” Wolfgang said, emphasizing how he sees the issue being used during this election period.

Abortion providers, though, say there is a need for a legal hotline - especially for people coming from other states to receive treatment.

Planned Parenthood said it has seen an influx of those patients, some traveling as far as 1,500 miles to receive an abortion here.

“In the last few months, we’ve seen patients traveling from states that banned abortion across the south and the mid-west,” said Zari Watkins, Planned Parenthood of Southern New England chief operating officer.

At least 66 clinics in 15 states have outlawed abortions, but not Connecticut.

“This is America. This is Connecticut, and Connecticut said the people have the right to determine what they do with their bodies,” State Representative Toni Walker said.

Republicans, though, are skeptical of Tuesday’s announcement. House Republican Leader Vincent Candelora issued a statement that read in part:

“Sadly, state Democrats continue to weaponize the topic of women's reproductive health by stepping in front of television cameras to double down on their false narrative that elected Republicans and candidates here are threatening a health care choice that's enshrined in Connecticut law.”

