Bob Stefanowski Taps Fairfield Representative Laura Devlin as Running Mate

Bob Stefanowski, the likely Republican candidate for Connecticut governor, announced Tuesday his running mate will be Fairfield Rep. Laura Devlin, known for being an outspoken opponent of highway tolls.

Stefanowki and Devlin appeared together at a news conference outside Old Fairfield Town Hall, with both pledging to address issues that face everyday residents such as crime and the cost of living in Connecticut.

“Bob and I know there are things that we can do to make a difference,” Devlin said.

Bob Stefanowski, a Madison businessman and Republican who ran against Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018, is going to run for governor again.

Devlin began her fourth term in the House of Representatives in January, serving on the Transportation, Education and tax-writing committees. A critic of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s now-defunct plan to introduce highway tolls to help generate revenue for transportation projects, she held public hearings around the state to bring attention to the issue.

Devlin has lived in Fairfield for more than 20 years.

Stefanowski said he chose Devlin, a former manager at Pfizer, from about 20 people because of her integrity and her legislative experience, crediting her with “managing the no-tolls process extraordinarily well.” He said Lamont’s plan wouldn’t have been scrapped if it wasn’t for Devlin and her efforts.

"Throughout her career Laura Devlin has shown the tenacity and integrity our state needs in its leaders. Today marks the beginning of a fresh start and a new team to get state government working for the people of Connecticut, not the political insiders," Stefanowski said in part in a statement.

"I know working together we can get a lot done for the people of our state who are expecting more affordability, safer communities, and accountability in their state government," he added in part.

"I am honored to join Bob Stefanowski and so appreciate his trust in me. Taking on the status quo to make Connecticut safer, more affordable and state government more accountable is no small task, but Bob and I are up to the challenge. Connecticut is the greatest state, with the best people, the most innovative entrepreneurs, the brightest students and endless opportunities for a bright future," Devlin said in part in a statement.

After the announcement, Stefanowski told reporters that he feels more optimistic about his chances for defeating Lamont this time around, considering a Republican primary appears to be unlikely.

“I’ve got a broader platform this time. I’m better up-to-speed on the issues. I’ve watched the mistakes that Governor Lamont has made and gained, it gives me a lot of insights into what we can do to improve it,” he said.

Lamont’s running mate this year will again be Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, a former Secretary of the State and member of the Connecticut House of Representatives.