Budget heads to Senate after passing in the House

The race is on to pass a budget before the end of the session. As the clock moves closer to the Wednesday midnight deadline, lawmakers are taking the first step in the approval process.

Progress is being made at the Capitol as the House passed the budget a little before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

All day Monday, Republican leaders were meeting behind closed doors discussing the final wording of the state's $5.1 billion budget proposal.

There were a host of major issues waiting to be hammered out - from education to pay for 1,199 workers on strike. Ultimately, the final proposal committed $135 million more to education than the Governor's initial budget while investments in housing near $810 million. It also includes the largest personal income tax cut in state history.

“There are no gimmicks in this budget. There’s nothing new, we’re not going outside revenue or anything like that. We’re going straight for it and we’ve negotiated all of this with the Governor’s office," said Toni Walker, the House Chair of the Appropriations Committee.

“A lot of the stuff we objected to got pulled out of the implementer which I think is important. We were able to review it and come to an understanding of all of those provisions, why they’re there, so I think the comfort level is a lot higher," said Rep. Vincent Candelora, the House Republican Leader.

The process isn't over yet. The next step is to get the budget passed in the Senate and to the Governor's desk before the Wednesday deadline or lawmakers will move into a Special Session.