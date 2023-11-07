Cervoni defeats O'Connell in Wallingford, will be town's first new mayor in 40 years

Wallingford is about to have its first new mayor in nearly 40 years.

Republican Vincent Cervoni won the mayoral race Tuesday, declaring victory over Democrat Reilly O'Connell.

He will replace William Dickinson, who has been mayor of Wallingford since 1984.

Some of the issues that concerned voters in Wallingford, were infrastructure updates in town, and a move to bring town hall into the digital age. Residents currently are not able to pay bills, or access forms online. Mayor Dickenson is well-known for opposing moving town hall online.

Cervoni will begin his two-year term on January 8, 2024.