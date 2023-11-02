Concerns prompt Hartford ballot change heading into Election Day

A portion of the Hartford ballot has been updated after the original one faced some backlash ahead of the general election next week.

Concerns were raised about incorrect Spanish translation, and a Latina candidate feels being placed on the back page of the ballot won't give her a fair chance to succeed.

Because of these concerns, there is now a new ballot for the city of Hartford.

Rep. Minnie Gonzalez wrote a letter to the Hartford town clerk and the Office of the Secretary of the State, saying there was a grammatical error that would likely confuse Spanish-speaking voters.

The part in question was the footer which tells people to turn the page over and vote on both sides.

A political science associate professor at UConn, Charles Venator Santiago, said this could discourage Latino voters from participating.

"Because it sends a message that they are not important," Venator Santiago said.

The second concern raised in the letter was the placement of Hartford Treasurer Carmen Sierra (D). Her line is on the back of the ballot.

"I am the second highest elected official here in Harford, so for them not to be able to fit me in front, it’s a big issue because people are accustomed, especially my Puerto Rican community, to turn in a ballot," Sierra said.

The town clerk's office said changes to the Spanish footer were made immediately once concerns were brought to their attention. Some absentee ballots were sent out with the prior language, but the town clerk said those ballots have been provided by the Secretary of the State for several years.

As for getting Sierra's name on the front page, the town clerk said there are too many candidates to fit all the names on a landscape ballot.

In an effort to make sure all voters are informed, Sierra - who is looking to continue her position as treasurer - has reached out to people through social media and in person.

"Going door-to-door knocking, giving the information, it's a lot of work, a lot of work," Sierra said.

The ballots distributed at voting places on Tuesday will have the updated Spanish translation, but it will remain two-sided.