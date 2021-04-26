Conn. Senate to Vote on Removing Religious Exemptions for Child Vaccinations

Removing religious exemptions for child vaccinations has drawn massive crowds to the state Capitol in protest and tomorrow, the Connecticut Senate will vote on it after the bill passed in the House last week with a vote of 90 to 53.

Both Democrats and Republicans referenced a list of more than 100 schools that are out of compliance and don't meet the 95% herd immunity threshold.

“How many children were religious exemptions, how many were medical exemptions, how many were noncompliant? Nobody could get the answers," said Rep. Anne Dauphinais, (R) Killingly, Plainfield.

After at least three years of controversy and public protests, the state House of Representatives voted on a bill that will remove the use of the religious exemption to childhood vaccinations for children if they wish to enroll in school.

NBC Connecticut reached out to schools at the top of the list, who are 45%, 46% and 48% out of compliance. That means that 40% of the students there are not fully vaccinated.

In Hartford, Burr School was listed as 42.6% noncompliant on the Dept. of Public Health list. At this time, they have two medical exemptions, one religious and 69 noncompliant students, 27 of which are remote learners.

Sand School in Hartford was listed as 40% noncompliant. They have no medical exemptions, two religious and one student still noncompliant, who is remote.

Kinsella School in Hartford was listed as 30.8% noncompliant. They have no medical exemptions, five religious and 25 noncompliant, 19 of which are remote.

For two of these schools, the noncompliant children far outweigh those with religious exemptions.

The district said that list that DPH has is just a snapshot of the beginning of the year and the school nurses spend months getting everyone up to speed.

This year, many of the students remained remote.

The bill to remote the religious exemption is coming up for a vote in the Senate tomorrow.

“You’re concerned about a major outbreak because of those few children? Well, look, the reality is the vaccines have been victims of their own success. There have been two generations who have gone by who have not seen the ugly faces of these disease," said (D) Vice Chair of the Public Health Committee Sen. Saud Anwar.

“Public health is more critical in some situations and we have to look at the broader good, not for a few weeks, not for one month, for many many years to come," Anwar added.

“I’m not sure what the impetus is in terms of a health perspective," said (R) Deputy Senate Republican Leader Sen. Paul Formica. “I think there’s got to be a conversation that honors that religious right and honors a mom’s choice for her children and I think works to educates those that are not compliant and bring them into the vaccine fold if they’re willing.”