Conn. Congressional Candidate Loses Primary After Vote Recount Following Arrest

A Republican candidate on the primary ballot in the race for Connecticut's Second Congressional District last week has lost the race after the votes were recounted, according to the official vote count. He was in a neck-and-neck battle in that race despite an arrest last Monday night.

Thomas Gilmer, of Madison, was the party's endorsed candidate running against Justin Anderson, of East Haddam, to determine who would take on Democrat Rep. Joe Courtney in November.

Due to a tight race in the Second Congressional District, there was a recount, according to Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

After the recount, Gilmer lost the race by 81 votes, the Secretary of the State's website shows. Anderson received 9,483 votes and Gilmer received 9,402.

Gilmer was arrested by Wethersfield police last Monday night and was charged with second-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful restraint. They began an investigation into Gilmer on July 22 after being contacted about a possible domestic assault that occurred in town, police said.

The state GOP Twitter account tweeted last Tuesday that Gilmer had ended his campaign after his arrest, but the Secretary of the State's Office said they had not received an official notice from Gilmer that he was in fact ending his campaign.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Gilmer for comment last Tuesday, but we have not heard back.