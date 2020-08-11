Decision 2020

Connecticut Congressional Candidate Arrested on Eve of Primary

Wethersfield Police

A candidate for Connecticut’s Second Congressional District was arrested Monday night.

Wethersfield police said Thomas Gilmer, of Madison, was placed under arrest Monday night and charged with strangulation in the second degree and unlawful restraint in the first degree.

Gilmer is a Republican candidate for the state’s Second Congressional District and the state GOP Twitter account tweeted, “Second Congressional District Candidate Tom Gilmer was arrested late last night. With the severity of the accusations, Mr. Gilmer has ended his campaign.”

A spokesperson for the Secretary of the State's Office said they had not yet received official notice from Gilmer that he was ending his campaign.

Wethersfield police said they were contacted on July 22 about a possible domestic assault that occurred in town and obtained an arrest warrant.
Gilmer was arrested at 9:45 p.m. Monday with the assistance of the Madison Police Department.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and appeared in court on Tuesday. He did not enter a plea.

