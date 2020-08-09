Eversource Works to Restore Power to CT Polling Places Before Tuesday's Primary

Eversource is working to restore power to Connecticut polling places before the primary in just two days.

Less than 10% of the 748 polling places still need power restored following Tropical Storm Isaias, according to the Office of the Secretary of the State.

Eversource says there are a total of 27 remaining polling places that don't have power. The company says power will be restored by the end of the day Sunday.

There were 75 polling places without power at noon on Sunday, but that number has since decreased, according to the Office of the Secretary of the State.

The Office of the Secretary of the State says there is a member of their working group in the meetings of the multi-agency task force that includes the Chair of the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority and all utilities. The office says they have asked utilities to prioritize power and connectivity to town halls.

"Nothing is more important than ensuring that every Connecticut voter is able to cast their ballot in the manner of their choosing. In Connecticut, voting goes on - in the face of the October Snowstorm, Hurricane Sandy, and now Tropical Storm Isaias, polls are open on Election Day and voters will be able to cast their ballots," Secretary of State Denise Merrill said.

"Voters with absentee ballots are encouraged to deliver them to the secure ballot drop boxes in front of each town hall," she continued.