Face the Facts: New GOP leader talks about legislative priorities

Pressure is ramping up on Connecticut lawmakers. Our state budget is in the black and likely will be for years to come.

So now schools, nonprofits, childcare providers, healthcare institutions are all pushing for more funding.

So how do they answer these calls?

NBC Connecticut's Mike Hydeck spoke with Senate Minority Leader Stephen Harding (R-Brookfield), who was just voted into leadership this month.

Mike Hydeck: So what led to the change in Republican leadership now that we're in this short session?

Stephen Harding: Well, it was it was really a decision by the caucus, in collaboration with Senator Kelly, who was the previous leader, and myself. It was a collaborative decision. Kevin and myself and the caucus felt it was the right time to have a different name leader. We're very much looking forward to working with Senator Kelly and advancing on many of the great causes that he's already started for our caucus. And we're looking forward to a good session, and hopefully a good November election for the Senate Republicans.

Mike Hydeck: So you were quick to start with press releases. You released a statement this week about the double digit rate increases requested by UI and Eversource. First, let's start with that. What are your thoughts on that double digit rate request?

Stephen Harding: Well, so a lot of it harkens back to the policy ultimately, that we're passing here in Hartford, and the majority party has been supporting, and frankly, have been doubling down on. We had a press conference earlier to discuss that. The Senate Republicans and the House Republicans came together and highlighted some of those policies. One of those biggest aspects of the policies that we're now promoting, is to cap the procurement of energy resources that is double what the market rate is. That is driving up the cost of the consumers exponentially. And it's ultimately driving up the rate increases that are being requested by UI and Eversource. Now, obviously, UI and Eversource have efficiency issues, there's no doubt about it, particularly as it comes down to their top heavy administration and what those executives may be paid. And ultimately, the cost that's passed down to consumers, which is absolutely unacceptable here in the state of Connecticut. But even more so than that, it's policies and Hartford that the majority party, in my opinion, are doubling down on that are ultimately driving up the costs to the ratepayers here in Connecticut. It has to stop; policies have to be implemented to curb those costs, and the Senate Republicans stand strong policies that will do that.

Mike Hydeck: So two things. You were talking about the cap of power purchase, you're talking about how much power they are required to purchase from nuclear power plants, Millstone and the like, is that what we're talking about?

Stephen Harding: So it's not just that. It's procurement of energy resources. So if DEEP goes out and procures an energy resource, whatever it might be wind, solar, nuclear, etc., it cannot be at double the market rate of what otherwise energy resource may be. So it wouldn't limit what energy resources you can purchase. DEEP can still invest in any level energy resources they deem adequate, particularly they deem energy efficient and environmentally friendly. We support those efforts. But it can't be at double the market rate. Right now, we're seeing some of these wind procurements, PPAs at you know, four times what the market rate is, which obviously is going to drive up the cost to consumer at an alarming rate.

Mike Hydeck: Why are they paying four times the market rate on something? What led to that?

Stephen Harding: It's ultimately policies from DEEP and from the majority party in Harford that are forcing them to procure wind energy resources and other resources which are far more expensive. They may be more environmentally friendly; we support those efforts. And there's ways that we can continue to advance the efforts of environmentally friendly energy resources to go onto our grid. However, it can't be at the cost of the consumer. And a lot of it, again, is the is the policies that have driven and forced DEEP to purchase these energy resources.

Mike Hydeck: So critics of the relationship with the state and the power providers said it was too cozy in years past. Now the commissioner Melissa Gillett is rattling some cages. The governor is also talking about adding two members to the PURA, the regulatory board, should he do that?

Stephen Harding: He absolutely should. And he's had the power to do that for a longer period of time now. He should have done it quite a while ago; we're not quite sure why that's not being done. There should be more members. There are open spots, and the other three members are currently at will with the governor so they have to be renewed as well. So I mean, these are all aspects of PURA that have to be refined and taken care of. PURA is an exceedingly important agency here in the state of Connecticut, which has been given the awesome authority, great responsibility to look out for the consumer when it comes down to our utilities and regulating those utilities and making sure that the prices that are being passed on to the consumer are fair and honest. So these entities deserve critical attention. And I would certainly urge the governor to make the additional two appointments that he is been allowed to make, and also to renew the three other appointments that are currently on PURA board.

Mike Hydeck: Last question before I let you go. You sent out a release about the Department of Children and Families. They've been under a lot of scrutiny lately. Most recently, a 10-month-old died from exposure to fentanyl. Should things change when it comes to the Department of Children and Families and childcare moving forward when we're talking about our most vulnerable?

Stephen Harding: Absolutely. We have to take a comprehensive look at DCF and how they're implementing the policies that are ultimately passed down and into legislation and regulation, and ensure those will be enforced and that those individuals, those children that are the most vulnerable, be protected and placed in levels of care they deserve. And we're obviously seeing some significant issues and significant questions being raised as it relates to that. The children deserve the best from our government. And anything less than that is completely unacceptable. When you see stories like what unfortunately happened recently, we have to take a review of our policies and our regulation, and ultimately how they're being implemented by the organization.