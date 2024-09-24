New Britain

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announces she won't seek seventh term

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced in a video on Facebook on Tuesday morning that she will not be seeking re-election to a seventh term.

When Stewart was elected in 2013 at the age of 26, she was the youngest person to ever hold the office and she has become the city's longest-serving Republican mayor.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

In November 2023, she was elected to a sixth two-year term.

Stewart said in a video announcement on Facebook on Tuesday morning that she will not be running in November 2025.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Stewart’s office for further comment.

You can see her full Facebook statement below.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us