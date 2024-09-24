New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announces she won't seek seventh term

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced in a video on Facebook on Tuesday morning that she will not be seeking re-election to a seventh term.

When Stewart was elected in 2013 at the age of 26, she was the youngest person to ever hold the office and she has become the city's longest-serving Republican mayor.

In November 2023, she was elected to a sixth two-year term.

Stewart said in a video announcement on Facebook on Tuesday morning that she will not be running in November 2025.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Stewart’s office for further comment.

You can see her full Facebook statement below.