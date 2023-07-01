New laws take effect in Connecticut today

Several new laws are going into effect in Connecticut on Saturday, July 1.

One new law bans child marriages in the state. You now have to be 18 to wed in Connecticut.

Another law strengthens protections for certain voters. It also requires that all municipalities provide translators.

"And that you're willing to assist them in being able to understand and make good choices as they vote, by providing language support and help. I think that's a big thing," said Dr. Robert Sanders, of UNH Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice.

Starting Saturday, if you are 21 and older, you can officially start growing your own supply of cannabis at home. Adults are allowed three mature and immature plants, up to 12, inside of a home. They can't be on a deck or patio.

"And we just want to remind people that plants should be secure from children from pets, that we don't want them to have access to cannabis," said Dept. of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli.

Other bills that take effect include a ban on all loaded guns except for pistols inside vehicles. This pertains to anyone other than a security guard, member of the military or law enforcement.

Additionally, there is also a new law impacting high school students. Starting with the class of 2027, students will have to take one credit of a financial literacy course in order to graduate.

"This is going to help them and educate them to be smarter in their spending smarter, and they're saving. But certainly what we're seeing more and more of what we hear from the field is how do we end those cycles of debt that students normally get into certainly in that high school age," said Connecticut Department of Education Chief Academics Officer Irene Parisi.

