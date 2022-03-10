Republicans Pitch Gas Tax Holiday, Democrats Didn't Dismiss It

Republican lawmakers want to give drivers a break at the pump. They are proposing a gas tax holiday, hoping to suspend the gross receipts tax.

“We can go into session immediately, as soon as next Wednesday, to pass this tax cut and pass this legislation to ensure this tax cut is passed onto consumers,” Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly said.

Republicans called for a suspension of the gross receipts tax and Democrats haven’t ruled it out.

“Families need relief at the pump today. They need immediate relief. They don’t need relief next year, they need it now," Kelly said.

Democrats don’t necessarily disagree.

“Families are really hurting. The price of gas is out of control in Connecticut and around the world. This is a global problem but we can find a state solution that might make sense. We shouldn’t do the gimmick or the political easy win. We should actually find out what the right way to what that is,” Rep. Sean Scanlon, D-Guilford, said.

But Scanlon, who is the co-chair of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, said he wants to make sure it’s passed down to the drivers.

“Suspension of the gas tax sounds nice, but I'm not so sure it’s the right idea yet,” Scanlon said.

Governor Ned Lamont posted a video message on Twitter saying he’s going to do everything he can to provide relief for drivers at the pump, including a gas tax holiday.

“What we can do in terms of rebates, what we can do in terms of a gas tax holiday. Make sure it’s something we can afford for the near term,” Lamont said.

I've proposed more than $300M in tax relief that will put money back in your pocket and cut car taxes by up to a third. In addition to those lasting measures, we need to move immediately when it comes to gas prices. We need to do it right, without sacrificing our infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/aFuYaRUetH — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 9, 2022

Told about a gas tax holiday, motorists were excited.

“I can’t wait to see that happen. Hopefully it does. How soon?” Rod Waller of Bloomfield asked.

Drivers had a message for lawmakers.

“Help soon because we need it. This is just the beginning and who knows where this is going to go,” Joe said. “I have grandkids and some of the things I want to do with them now I can’t do.”