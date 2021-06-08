Senate Votes to Legalize Recreational Marijuana in Conn.

It's been a debate in Connecticut for years now, but recreational marijuana could soon be a reality.
The legislation is another step closer to becoming law after the 19 to 17 Senate vote earlier this morning. It now heads to the House for a vote.
Here's what you should know about the bill:
State leaders are looking to allow those 21 and older to purchase recreational marijuana in 2022.
A couple of restrictions are included for potential buyers. Only an ounce and a half can be carried around at a time and an additional five ounces can be stored inside your home or car.
Some lawmakers believe the bill will help rectify what they consider a failed drug policy while others oppose the legislation.
“I totally oppose this. I think it sends a horrible message to our young people," said State Sen. John Kissel (R) Enfield.
“We have seen what has been wrought by having a war on drugs. Whole communities have been decimated," said State Sen. Gary Winfield (D) New Haven.
The House has a goal of voting on the legislation before Wednesday at midnight. Should it become law, Connecticut would become the 18th state to legalize recreational marijuana.