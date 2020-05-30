Trump

Trump Calls for Delay in Group of 7 Meeting, Seeks Expansion

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States

By Jill Colvin

100298804
Getty Images/Jesco Denzel

President Donald Trump said Saturday he will postpone a meeting of Group of 7 nations until fall and called for an expansion of the group's membership because he considers it an outdated group that doesn't properly represent what's taking place in the world.

The G7 members are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Trump singled out Russia, Australia, South Korea and India as possible additions.

The leaders of the world’s major economies were slated to meet in the U.S. this year, but the coronavirus outbreak has hobbled those plans.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trumpg7USA
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection CT Resource Connection Local U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us