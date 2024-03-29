NASCAR at Richmond: How to watch, TV schedule, drivers to watch in Toyota Owners 400

The 2024 NASCAR season has had a little bit of everything so far.

Superspeedway races? Check. Three-wide photo finishes? Check. Road courses? Check.

Another variable will be added to the mix this weekend with the first night race of the season, which will be held at Richmond Raceway in Virginia’s capital.

The 0.75-mile short track first held a NASCAR Cup Series race in 1953, making it one of the oldest venues on the circuit. There have been two races per year at the track since 1959 (aside from 2020 due to COVID-19).

When is the race this weekend? And who are the drivers to keep an eye on? Here’s everything you need to know for the 2024 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway:

NASCAR at Richmond entry list

Thirty-six drivers will race in Las Vegas – the 34 full-timers, plus two others.

Kaz Grala will drive for Rick Ware Racing as he continues his part-time effort this season. Elsewhere, veteran Ty Dillon (who now competes full-time in the Truck Series) will make his first of five Cup starts of this season for Kaulig Racing.

Here’s the full entry list for Richmond:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Busch Light 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Discount Tire 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing BREZTRI 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing SunnyD 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Rebel Bourbon 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports UniFirst 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Superior Essex 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Mavis Tires & Brakes 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Menards 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing HighPoint.com 15 Kaz Grala Rick Ware Racing N29 Capital Partners 16 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevy Accessories 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Nexletol 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Auto-Owners Insurance 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Mobil 1 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing McDonald's 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Liberty University 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing LA Golf 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Love's Travel Stops 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports FARXIGA 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing United Rentals 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Safeway 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Dollar Tree 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing SiriusXM 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger/NOS Energy Drink 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally Financial 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Walmart 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Focused Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Quaker State 2024 Toyota Owners 400 entry list

When is the NASCAR race this weekend at Richmond?

The Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond is set for Sunday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying sessions. The 36-car field will be split into two groups (found here), with each group practicing for 20 minutes on Saturday.

Qualifying will start immediately after practice. Each car from the two groups will make two laps in the first round, with the five fastest cars on single-lap speed in each group advancing to the final round. In the final round, the remaining drivers each get two laps to set the top 10 starting order, with positions 11 through 36 set based on first round times.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend at Richmond

Saturday, March 30 (FS1 and streaming online)

Sunday, March 31 (FOX and streaming online)

NASCAR RaceDay: 6 p.m. ET, FOX, FOXSports.com

Toyota Owners 400: 7 p.m. ET, FOX, FOXSports.com

NASCAR Richmond past winners, race history

There are eight former Richmond winners who will race on Sunday, including defending spring race winner Kyle Larson. Chris Buescher is the most recent winner at Richmond, taking home the checkered flag in the race last August.

While Larson and Buescher are the most recent winners, they don’t have the best historical stats. That title belongs to Kyle Busch, who has six wins to lead all active drivers. Denny Hamlin (4), Martin Truex Jr. (3), Brad Keselowski (2), Joey Logano (2) and Larson (2) are the other multi-race winners.

Along with Buescher, Alex Bowman (2021) has one career Richmond victory.

NASCAR at Richmond favorites, drivers to watch

This race is named the Toyota Owners 400, and that could be an omen for who wins on Sunday.

Richmond has been a standout track for the manufacturer since 2009. Toyota drivers have won 16 of 29 over that span, though they were shut out last year when Larson’s Chevy and Buescher’s Ford visited victory lane.

The aforementioned Busch is typically the driver to beat at Richmond, with six wins and 28 top-10s in 36 career starts - though most of those stats came before he switched from Toyota to Chevy last season. Hamlin has a similarly stellar record, boasting four wins and 22 top-10s in 32 career starts at his home track.

Besides Busch and Hamlin, the drivers with the best average finishing position at Richmond include Toyota’s Christopher Bell (7.7 in 7 starts), Ford’s Logano (10.0 in 29 starts), Chevy’s Chase Elliott (11.2 in 15 starts) and Chevy’s Larson (11.3 in 18 starts).

The Joe Gibbs Racing quartet of Hamlin, Bell, Truex and Ty Gibbs will likely enter the race as favorites after their strong showing at recent short track races. JGR drivers led 230 of 312 laps in Bell’s win at Phoenix Raceway three weeks ago, then followed it up at Bristol Motor Speedway the next week by leading 383 of 500 laps in Hamlin’s victory.