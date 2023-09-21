air quality

Air quality concerns linger over 49ers-Giants game on Thursday Night Football

By Bob Redell

The Bay Area's poor air quality is adding an extra twist to the San Francisco 49ers' home opener in Santa Clara Thursday night.

The 49ers aren’t commenting about the bad air, but the team did share a policy from the NFL which states that an air quality measurement of "200 in the immediate vicinity of the stadium signifies very unhealthy conditions in which vigorous exercise is not recommended."

So far, Santa Clara has remained below that benchmark.

The 49ers are scheduled to kick off their game against the New York Giants at 8:15 p.m. ET.

