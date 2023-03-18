NCAA

Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman Celebrates Without Shirt After Kansas Upset

The No. 8 Razorbacks stunned the No. 1 Jayhawks on Saturday

By Sanjesh Singh

March Madness can make people do crazy things -- even head coaches.

After No. 8-seeded Arkansas pulled off the 72-71 upset over the defending champions and No. 1 seed Kansas on Saturday, head coach Eric Musselman went to the Razorbacks' fans in the crowd and lived up to his last name: He took off his shirt and flexed his muscles.

Musselman hyped up the fans and celebrated with them, and deservedly so. Arkansas trailed 35-27 at halftime of the second-round matchup, but leveraged a 45-36 scoring advantage in the second 20 minutes to eke out the one-point win.

Junior guard Davonte Davis led the Razorbacks with 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting while guard Ricky Council IV added 21 on 5-for-18 shooting and a 10-for-11 clip from the free throw line.

Four starters for Kansas eclipsed double-digit scoring figures. Jalen Wilson led the way with 20 on 5-for-9 shooting and a 9-for-11 rate from the charity stripe, but the one-point margin made all the difference.

Arkansas will now await the winner between No. 4 UConn and No. 5 St. Mary's for a Sweet 16 showdown.

Musselman, a former head coach for the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings in the early 2000s, has posted a 95-41 win-loss record (73.2%) in college basketball with both Nevada (2015-2019) and Arkansas (2019-present). He'll be looking to flex again as the Razorbacks next seek a spot in the Elite Eight.

