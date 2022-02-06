Here's What to Know About the Biathlon at the Winter Olympics

Biathlon is one of the most interesting sports to take place at the Winter Olympics.
Combining cross-country skiing and rifle shooting proves to be an extremely challenging event as athletes go through a course of skiing that is interrupted by frequent stops to shoot at a series of targets.
Since its debut at the 1960 Winter Olympics in Squaw Valley, California, biathlon has been an athletic staple with new events added to the competition over the years.
Here’s your cheat sheet for the biathlon at the 2022 Olympics.