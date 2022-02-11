USA's Ryan Pivirotto Advances to Quarterfinals of Men's 500m Short Track Event

Ryan Pivirotto, the lone U.S. speed skater to qualify for the men's 500m short track at the 2022 Winter Olympics, is moving on to the quarterfinals.

The top-two finishers in each of Friday's eight heats automatically qualified for Sunday's quarterfinal. Those with the top four fastest third-place times also advanced.

That included Pivirotto, a 26-year-old from Michigan, who took third in Heat 6 with a time of 41.018. He kept the U.S. in contention for its first medal in the men's 500m since Apolo Ohno in 2006.

Defending gold medalist Wu Dajing of China finished with the top overall time, clocking in at 40.230 in Heat 8. Defending silver medalist Hwang Dae-Heon of South Korea also advanced with a time of 40.971.

The 500m quarterfinals begin Sunday at 6:27 a.m. ET.