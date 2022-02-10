These Connecticut Athletes Have Won Medals in the 2022 Winter Olympics

The United States is fifth in the medal count at the 2022 Winter Olympics, with 10 overall, and Connecticut athletes are contributing to that in a big way.

Four local Olympians have won medals so far, including the very first Olympic medal for the United States in these games and the first gold medal for the U.S. in Beijing.

Roxbury’s Lindsey Jacobellis won gold in women’s snowboard cross, securing the first gold medal for the United States in these Olympic games.

The 36-year-old five-time Olympian is the oldest American woman to place at any Winter Games, a moment she has been working toward for 16 years.

Nathan Chen won a gold medal for his men’s singles free skate performance.

As of Thursday afternoon, the United States has won a total of four gold medals.

The 22-year-old Yale University student and 31-year-old Zach Donohue, of Madison, helped Team USA win silver during the figure skating team event.

Team USA's Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue placed first in their rhythm dance during the team event after Nathan Chen placed first in men's short program.

Donohue and his ice dancing partner, Madison Hubbell, had the top score in the rhythm dance event.

Westport’s Julia Marino, 24, won silver in women’s snowboard slopestyle, winning Team USA’s first medal at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The U.S. has won five silver medals so far and one bronze.

USA's Julia Marino gets silver in women’s snowboarding slopestyle event at 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics