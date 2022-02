Team USA skier Jessie Diggins had an historic performance Tuesday morning, becoming the first American to medal in an individual sprint event in cross country skiing.

The three-time Olympian won the bronze medal in the women's event, finishing with a time of 3:12.84 right. It's the second Olympic medal in Diggins' career.

Sweden's Jonna Sundling and Maja Dahlqvist took home gold and silver, respectively.

USA's Rosie Brennan finished fourth in the finals of the event.