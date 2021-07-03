Bristol Central Basketball Standout Donovan Clingan Commits to UConn

After being recruited by schools all over the country, Bristol Central center Donovan Clingan is staying in Connecticut to play college basketball at UConn.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Clingan announced his commitment on social media shortly after completing an official visit at the University of Connecticut this week.

The 7-foot-1 rising senior was named the Gatorade Connecticut basketball player of the year this season after leading the Rams to a 15-0 record. He averaged 27.3 points, 17.2 rebounds, 5.8 blocks and 3.1 assists a game for Bristol Central.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank all of the coaches who took the time and effort to recruit me!," Clingan wrote on Instagram. "I would also like to thank my Dad for coming in after losing my mom and doing everything he could as a single parent. My family, they supported me from the start and I couldn't thank them enough. To all the coaches who have coached me and all the trainers who have trained me, thank you for pushing me to not only be a good player but also a better person!"

Clingan joins Corey Floyd Jr. as commits for the UConn recruiting class of 2022.