Broncos-Colts Ending Brought Back Super Bowl Memories for Richard Sherman

Broncos-Colts ending brought back Patriots memories for Richard Sherman originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw a costly interception late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Richard Sherman had seen that movie before.

The NFL analyst for Amazon was a member of the Seattle Seahawks team that lost Super Bowl XLIX to the New England Patriots when Malcolm Butler intercepted Wilson at the goal line with under a minute left on the clock.

Sherman's tweets after Wilson's latest interception made it clear he was having Super Bowl XLIX flashbacks.

Flashbacks — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 7, 2022

Thursday's interception gave the Colts the ball with 2:13 remaining in regulation. Colts quarterback Matt Ryan drove the ball down the field for the tying field goal to force overtime.

Indianapolis kicked a field goal to begin OT for a 12-9 lead. The Broncos had an opportunity to match that score and drove all the way down to the 9-yard line, where Wilson and the offense faced a fourth-and-1. Instead of running the ball and picking up the short yardage needed for a fresh set of downs, Wilson threw the ball over the middle of the field. Gilmore broke up the pass and sealed the victory for the Colts.

Sherman wasn't happy with the Broncos' play-calling and went on a passionate rant during Amazon's postgame show.

"You need one yard, run the ball, run the ball,” Sherman said. "All he has to do is run the football, necessary criticism. You know I’ve said enough criticism for him but, got dang it, run the dang ball! Like, learn from your mistakes!"

The end of Thursday's game was one of many instances this season when first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has received heavy criticism for bad play-calling and/or poor clock management.

Wilson and the Broncos' offense have played horribly through the first five games of the year, and if it doesn't turn around soon, Hackett might be the first head coach fired.