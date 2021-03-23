Bubba Watson Commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

Three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson has committed to play in the 2021 tournament.

Watson will be making his 15th appearance at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell.

He captured his first-ever win with his playoff victory in the 2010 Travelers Championship. Watson went on to win it again in 2015 and in 2018.

"Bubba is a fan favorite, especially here in Connecticut," said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Winning here for the first time has meant a lot to him and his family, and we appreciate his loyal support over the years. We’re looking forward to seeing him again in June."

Watson has 12 wins on the PGA Tour and is a two-time Masters champion.

He joins defending champion Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, and Patrick Reed in the field of the 2021 Travelers Championship.

The tournament will be held June 21-27 in Cromwell. Tournament officials said they are working with the state to bring a limited number of fans back to the TPC River Highlands this year.