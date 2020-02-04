Bubba Watson Commits to Play in 2020 Travelers Championship

Three-time Travelers Championship winner Bubba Watson will be back at the TPC River Highlands to try for a fourth victory.

Watson announced Tuesday that he's committed to play in the 2020 tournament.

“Bubba has become synonymous with our tournament through the success he’s had on the golf course and his great generosity off it,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Many of the best moments in Travelers Championship history involve Bubba and his family, and we are glad to have him back in 2020.”

Watson notched his first career win at the 2010 Travelers Championship. He also took home the trophy in 2015 and again in 2018.

He joins Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas in this year's field.

The 2020 Travelers Championship will be held June 22-28 at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.