CIAC Releases Guidance For High School Winter Sports

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) has released new guidance on high school winter sports.

There are some big changes from last year. First off, fully vaccinated athletes will not be required to wear masks during competition, starting after winter break, though the final decision on whether to allow this mask-free play will be left up to individual school districts.

Teams will play a full schedule, including multi-team events, interstate competition and the season will conclude with CIAC state championships.

Last year, there was a shortened season where all student athletes had to wear masks during games. There were no state championships.

Fully vaccinated athletes also do not have to quarantine if they are identified as a close contact of someone who contracts Covid-19, provided they remain asymptomatic.

These guidelines are in line with what the Department of Public Health released for youth sports in the state.

See the full guidance below.