Court Documents Indicate Charges Against Patriots' Robert Kraft Will Be Dropped

Court documents indicate that charges New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft faces in Florida for allegedly soliciting prostitution will be dropped.

The documents, filed in the court docket in Palm Beach County, list two Nolle Prosse notices, which are filed when prosecutors are not willing to move forward with a prosecution, NBC News reports.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m. Thursday. (It will be livestreamed on this page.) Prosecutors didn't say what the news conference will be about besides that it will be an update on the Orchids of Asia case.

Orchids of Asia is the day spa in Jupiter, Florida, where Kraft was allegedly seen on surveillance video soliciting prostitution. Kraft has denied the allegations in the two misdemeanor charges filed against him.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

