CT United FC names Denis Hamlett as club's sporting director

Connecticut's new MLS Next Pro team, CT United FC, has appointed Denis Hamlett as the club's sports director.

Hamlett brings over two decades of MLS experience to Bridgeport. He was a player, coach and executive, and his arrival marks a significant step in the club's journey towards establishing a leadership team ahead of its inaugural MLS Next Pro professional season.

Most recently, Hamlett served as sporting director for the New York Red Bulls where he orchestrated a run of seven straight MLS Cup Playoff appearances.

He also has experience starting with clubs in their first season, like he did with the Chicago Fire. That's part of what drew him to this opportunity in Connecticut.

"For me that was the main attraction," Hamlett said. "I think also the vision of the club aligns perfectly with me. They're big on youth development, creating a pipeline, giving players an opportunity to fulfill their dreams and most importantly building a competitive team because that's something that I think is most important. You always want to make sure you have a team that can compete and that can win."

"Denis Hamlett is a critical part of the equation to building CT United into one of the best clubs in North America," co-owner André Swanston said. "His proven record of developing young players into class professionals and his relationships and respect amongst both MLS and international clubs uniquely positions him to launch our club. Bringing one of the most accomplished Sporting Directors in MLS history to CT United reflects our ambition and seriousness."

CT United FC will take the field for its first season in 2026. The club has already found success with its free youth academy program.