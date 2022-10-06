Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels Featured in Return of VH1's ‘The Surreal Life'

Dennis Rodman featured in return of VH1's 'The Surreal Life' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dennis Rodman starred in the NBA over his 14-year Hall of Fame career.

Now, the basketball legend will star in a reality television series.

Rodman, 61, will be featured alongside seven other celebrities in the return of VH1's "The Surreal Life." The series, which documents celebrities as they live together in a mansion, is returning for its first season in 16 years.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The five-time NBA champion will be living with singer August Alsina, singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton, actress Kim Coles, adult film actress Stormy Daniels, makeup artist and YouTuber Manny Mua, actor Frankie Muniz and professional wrestler C.J. Perry.

A trailer for the new season has already been released, and it teases some of the unfiltered drama viewers can expect:

The original celeb-reality social experiment is BACK and bigger than EVER! 🤩 #TheSurrealLife returns for an unfiltered new season MONDAY OCT 24 at 9/8c on @VH1! 🏡 pic.twitter.com/EKPIaZXmUt — The Surreal Life (@SurrealLifeVH1) October 4, 2022

"The Surreal Life" first aired in 2003 and ran for six seasons up until 2006. Flavor Flav and Jose Canseco are among those who have appeared in past seasons of the show.

The seventh season of "The Surreal Life" premieres on Monday, Oct. 24, at 8 p.m. CT.