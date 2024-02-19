Bueckers, Edwards lead No. 15 UConn over No. 21 Creighton 73-53

Paige Bueckers scored 24 points, Aaliyah Edwards added 20 and No. 15 UConn beat No. 21 Creighton 73-53 on Monday afternoon to secure at least a share of the Big East regular-season championship and the top seed in the conference tournament.

Ashlynn Shade added 15 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (23-5, 15-0), who gave coach Geno Auriemma win No. 1,203, moving him past former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and into second on the all-time wins list behind Stanford's Tara VanDerveer (1,209).

Lauren Jensen had 20 points and Morgan Maly scored 16 for Creighton (21-4, 12-3), which saw its 11-game winning streak snapped.

The teams were tied at halftime and Creighton led by five points after a 13-0 run that stretched from the second into the third quarter.

But UConn went on a 17-0 run from there, taking its first double-digit lead at 47-36 after a jumper from the foul line by Edwards.

The Huskies led 58-41 after three quarters.

UConn had led by as many as eight points in the first half, the last time after a steal and three-point play by Bueckers, which put the Huskies up 31-23.

But Creighton scored the final eight points of the half, helped by a technical foul on Auriemma, who became incensed after Edwards was knocked to the floor with no call.

BIG PICTURE

Creighton's last loss came to UConn in Omaha, a 94-50 blowout on Jan. 3. The Bluejays hit just 4 of 24 shots from 3-point range in that one. They were 6 of 30 from behind the arc on Monday.

UConn: The regular-season conference title is the 30th for the Huskies, who have won 11 straight dating to their days in the American Athletic Conference.

UP NEXT

Creighton: The Bluejays return home to face Villanova on Saturday

UConn: The Huskies head to Chicago to face DePaul on Sunday.