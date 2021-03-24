Geno Auriemma Headed to Rejoin Team After COVID-19 Quarantine

Geno Auriemma is out of quarantine and headed to rejoin the UConn Huskies in San Antonio Wednesday.

The head coach of the UConn women's basketball team tested positive for COVID-19 on March 14.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He isolated at home and never developed any symptoms of the virus. Auriemma received his second COVID-19 vaccination shot on March 10, so he was not fully vaccinated at the time he tested positive.

He was cleared to return to the team Wednesday. He flew to San Antonio, where the No. 1 Huskies have moved on to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA women's basketball tournament. They beat High Point in the opening round and overpowered Syracuse in Round 2 of the tournament with associate head coach Chris Dailey at the helm.

UConn will take on Iowa in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.