Latest UConn men's basketball championship inspires young fans

Fans were out in full force on Tuesday night in Storrs to welcome the UConn men’s basketball team back, fresh off their second consecutive national championship.

That included some very young fans.

As the Husky team bus rolled into Storrs as back-to-back national champions, the support from fans could be heard as players entered Gampel Pavilion. The atmosphere created some surreal moments.

“It’s a big part of me because since I could remember, I’ve been watching UConn and back-to-back championships is a crazy part,” 10-year-old Maddox Mahoney, of Griswold, said.

Mahoney is from a family of UConn alumni and was sporting his Stephon Castle jersey. He says seeing the players up close has already made lasting memories at his dream college.

“I will remember this to the day that I die,” he said.

Inside Gampel, the seats were filled as fans celebrated the team.

Players signed autographs with some of the youngest fans getting autographs from UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley and his wife.

They said the coach made a bold prediction about how many championships the Huskies would win.

“Last year we came and he promised us seven before Ellen comes here for school,” 9-year-old Maddie, of Somers, said.

Ellen, 13, from Somers said she’s confident that will happen within five years.

“Honestly, I think they can beat that,” she said.