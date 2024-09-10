National champion UConn Huskies to be honored at White House today

The 2024 national champion UConn men's basketball team is headed to Washington, D.C. today to be honored at the White House.

The team will be there along with the national champion South Carolina women's basketball team to meet with President Joe Biden.

It's the second year in a row that the back-to-back NCAA champion Huskies will be honored by President Biden and the sixth time the program has been invited to the White House as national champions.

In addition to last year's visit with President Biden, the Huskies were honored by President Bill Clinton in 1999, President George W. Bush in 2004, and President Barack Obama in 2011 and 2014.