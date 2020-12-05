Bubbleville

NC State – UConn Men's Hoops Game Canceled Amid Positive COVID-19 Test

NBC Universal, Inc.

North Carolina State says Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Connecticut has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test for a member of the team’s traveling party.

The school announced the cancellation early Saturday. The matchup was scheduled to be the final game in “Bubbleville,” a series of college basketball games at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

N.C. State says all program members had a test come back negative before traveling to Connecticut. They then received another round of testing after arriving and received negative results before Thursday’s win against Massachusetts-Lowell.

Dog House

sports Dec 4

UConn Holds Off Southern California 61-58 in Legends Classic

uconn basketball Nov 30

With Season Paused, UConn Women No. 3 in First AP Regular Season Poll

But, the positive result came in Friday’s round of testing 24 hours ahead of the game in accordance with NCAA protocols.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BubblevilleUConnuconn basketball
Decision 2020 Supporting Our Schools Coronavirus Pandemic Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us