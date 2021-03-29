UConn Huskies

Positive COVID-19 Cases Cause UConn Football Spring Practice to be Cut Short

uconn generic football

The University of Connecticut football team is cutting spring practice short due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Athletics officials said the team will not hold their final three scheduled spring practices.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The positive results are among Tier I personnel, officials said Monday.

Local

traffic alert 1 hour ago

Interstate 84 in Hartford Closed After Multi-Car Crash

anti-asian hate crime 3 hours ago

State Leaders and Civil Rights Groups Talk Hate Crime Prevention and Legislation

The football team held 12 out of 15 scheduled practices and the final three practices won't be rescheduled, the university said.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The Huskies open the 2021 season on August 28 at Fresno State.

This article tagged under:

UConn Huskiescoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus in connecticutCoronavirus OutbreakUConn
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us