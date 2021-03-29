Positive COVID-19 Cases Cause UConn Football Spring Practice to be Cut Short

The University of Connecticut football team is cutting spring practice short due to positive COVID-19 cases.

Athletics officials said the team will not hold their final three scheduled spring practices.

The positive results are among Tier I personnel, officials said Monday.

The football team held 12 out of 15 scheduled practices and the final three practices won't be rescheduled, the university said.

The Huskies open the 2021 season on August 28 at Fresno State.