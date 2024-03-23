Students camp outside Gampel to see UConn Women play first round of March Madness

In Storrs, March Madness means several things.

On Saturday, it meant supporting the UConn Women at their First Round NCAA Tournament game.

"I am feeling very excited. Hyped up," said Sam Perrottelli, a master's student at UConn.

And it didn't matter that the game started at 1 p.m.

Some students got to Gampel Pavilion well before tip-off, braving the cold weather and the rain to watch the No. 3 UConn Women take on No. 14 Jackson State.

"We woke up at like 4:30 a.m. We got in line, and we're just ready to go," Perrottelli said.

"We did wake up at 5 a.m. Me and my friend," said UConn freshman Aalianah Lebeau. "Anytime we're going to come out this early it would be for March Madness."

Other students camped outside to make sure they got good seats and a great view of the sold-out game. In fact, it was UConn's first sold-out first round game since 2002.

"So, me and my friends try to get front row or close as possible during the game, so coming earlier gives you the better chance," said UConn grad student Jenna Waggoner.

Waggoner says she went to all the women's games this season and was determined to get court-side seats. That's why she brought a tent and slept outside the arena Friday night into Saturday morning.

Others had the same idea. A first-year student got in line hours in advance so she could be in on all the madness.

"I was just like 'yeah, I want to be in the student section. I want to be in the front. I want to be an active participant because it's just like a feeling like no other," said UConn freshman Yomirla Oseguera.