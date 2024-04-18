UConn Huskies

UConn's Alex Karaban to enter the 2024 NBA Draft

By Angela Fortuna

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Another UConn men's basketball player is entering the 2024 NBA draft.

Sophomore forward Alex Karaban announced that he will be chasing his NBA dreams and entering this year's draft.

Karaban said he will maintain his college eligibility while doing so.

The news comes nearly two weeks after Karaban and the Huskies won their second straight national championship. Teammate Dononvan Clingan is also heading to the draft.

The Southborough, Massachusetts native thanked his family, friends, coaches and UConn Nation for their support.

"Thank you to my family and friends for all of the countless sacrifices and constant support throughout my career - especially during the ups and downs," the statement reads.

