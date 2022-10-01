UConn Beats Fresno State 19-14

Devontae Houston rushed for 105 yards and his 17-yard touchdown run with 2:20 remaining helped UConn beat Fresno State 19-14 on Saturday.

Zion Turner passed for 130 yards with one touchdown, and Kevens Clercius had 79 yards receiving for UConn (2-4). Tre Wortham and Ian Swenson each had an interception for the Huskies' defense.

Wortham returned his pick 24 yards into the red zone, leading to Turner's 5-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Turner. The two-point conversion attempt failed to keep it 14-12 in the third quarter.

Logan Fife threw for 157 yards and two interceptions for Fresno State (1-3).

The first touchdown of the game came in the second quarter when Nikko Remigio broke six tackles on an 87-yard punt return for Fresno State.