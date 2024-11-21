UConn

UConn fans applaud coach Geno Auriemma for breaking historic wins record

By Jeremy Chen

NBC Connecticut

As a record was broken Wednesday night at Gampel Pavilion, UConn basketball fans praised coach Geno Auriemma for the remarkable run he’s had leading the women’s basketball team.

“I’m here for the history, absolutely,” Bob Scully, of Higganum, said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

History that was made with UConn head coach Geno Auriemma reaching the pinnacle of college basketball greatness. That’s by securing win number 1,217, becoming the winningest coach in NCAA basketball history, a remarkable achievement in a career spanning 40 seasons.

“Just amazing for all the years he’s given here at UConn. So proud of him,” Judy Foberg, of East Hampton, said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Every single UConn national championship in women’s basketball, Auriemma was a part of it, starting in 1995 to the last one in 2016.

It’s a lengthy record of success fans say is now the standard expected in Storrs.

“It’s amazing. Nobody else could top him. He’s the best. He’s the GOAT, you know that?” Carlos Arce, of East Hartford, said.

Dog House

UConn 2 hours ago

Geno Auriemma earns NCAA record 1,217 victory as UConn beats Fairleigh Dickinson 85-41

UConn 17 hours ago

Geno Auriemma, Chris Dailey to be honored as UConn is set to break record

What better way to celebrate a GOAT of college women’s basketball than having actual live goats, outside of Gampel Pavilion.

“We adore Geno,” Mary Krogh, owner of Circle K Farm, said.

Goats were brought from the farm in East Hampton by UConn to celebrate the historic night. Some of them were dressed in UConn jerseys, and they were a big hit with students passing by.

“All the students were out, and they had a ball. They really enjoyed themselves,” Krogh said.

Fans say they don’t know how much longer Auriemma will stay at UConn, but appreciate the commitment and dedication he made to help build Storrs into “The Basketball Capital of the World."

“When they jump from school to school, you don’t really have a sense of family, and this is definitely a sense of family here,” Helen Failla, of Coventry, said.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us