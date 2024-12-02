UConn football ends regular season with win against UMass

UConn’s football team ended the regular season with a 47-42 win against UMass on Saturday.

This was the Huskies’ eighth win of the season, which UConn Athletics said is the most since the 2010 season when the team finished 8-5 after a trip to the Fiesta Bowl.

Cam Edwards, of Norwalk, had his second 100-yard game this season and rushed for 142 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown. He also caught a touchdown in the win.

Quarterback Joe Fagnano threw for 181 yards and three scores.

The Huskies are bowl eligible for the second time in the last three seasons.

The announcement of the college football bowl slate is happening on Sunday.