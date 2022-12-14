UConn, Marshall Players to Watch at Myrtle Beach Bowl

UConn is back in a bowl game for the first time in six seasons, taking on Marshall in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in Conway, S.C.

The Thundering Herd made headlines with one of the most stunning upsets when they beat No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend back in September to pick up the second top-10 win in program history. They’ve continued to ride that momentum to an 8-4 record and a 3rd-place finish in the Sun Belt. Despite the season’s success, they’ve suffered three-straight Bowl game losses and will be hungry to bring some hardware home to West Virginia.

The Huskies head to South Carolina as statistical underdogs. Offensively, they’re ranked 124th out of 131 teams with an average of 302 yards per game. While Marshall isn’t known as an offensive powerhouse, they have proven they can put up points, averaging almost 406 yards per game.

The Huskies offense is already at a disadvantage, but the real concern is the Thundering Herd defense. They averaged less than 300 yards per game, good for No. 10 in the country, and were instrumental in the team’s upset over Notre Dame.

But statistics don’t determine outcomes and as they say, that’s why we play the game. Here’s a look at three players from each team to look out for at the Myrtle Beach Bowl.

Who to watch for UConn

Zion Turner

While the UConn offense may not be anything to write home about, they still have to put points up and that will likely come down to freshman quarterback Zion Turner. Turner has a 60.6% completion rate to go along with nine touchdowns. For much of the season, his greatest asset has been his ability to hold on to the ball, committing only four interceptions through October. He’s since recorded three interceptions in the last two games.

With an already limited offensive arsenal, Turner will have to take special care of the ball and capitalize on opportunities against a Marshall defense that is sixth in the country with 25 turnover possessions gained.

Aaron Turner

The other key to the Huskies offense lies with Aaron Turner (no relation to Zion). The wide receiver leads the team in receptions (52) and total receiving yards (462). While fellow sophomore Kevens Clercius might be Zion Turner’s preferred option for big gains, Aaron Turner is the consistent receiver that keeps the offense churning.

Jackson Miller

The last piece of the UConn puzzle is linebacker Jackson Miller. Miller can do a little bit of everything for the Huskies, leading the team in tackles (133 total) and forced fumbles (two) to go along with 4.5 sacks.

Miller is joined by Malik Dixon-Williams and Ian Swenson who have each recorded at least 40 solo goals along the defensive line.

Who to watch for Marshall

Cam Fancher

It was senior Henry Colombi who made headlines when he led the Thundering Herd over Notre Dame, but the mantle has been passed to freshman Cam Fancher. Fancher’s playing time really started to pick up in the second half of October and he’s been the go-to guy for offensive coordinator Clint Trickett ever since.

He’s still trying to find his rhythm, completing only 56.3% of passes but is a dual threat on the ground and can create out of the pocket. Fancher enters the Myrtle Beach Bowl on four-straight wins and improved each week throughout November. He could be dangerous against the Huskies come Dec. 19.

Charlie Gray

While Eli Neal has more tackles, Charlie Gray has been more consistent. The 6-foot-3 senior linebacker has 66 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. Gray has been a part of back-to-back Bowl game losses at Marshall and will be hungry to go out with a win.

Khalan Laborn

Much like their defensive strategy of packing the middle and grinding it out, the Thundering Herd preferred to beat the teams on the run and that starts with Khalan Laborn.

Laborn spent two seasons at Florida State before being dismissed by the Seminoles for violating team rules. Laborn eventually returned to Tallahassee to finish his degree, before joining the Thundering Herd in Huntington, W.V.

In his one season with Marshall, Laborn has 1,423 rushing yards -- 12th in the nation -- and 16 touchdowns. In the team’s season finale against Georgia State, he recorded a career-long 83 yard touchdown run.