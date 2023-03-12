UConn Men to Face Iona in Round of 64 in NCAA Tournament

Beware UConn out of the West.

The UConn men are in the Big Dance as a Four Seed against the Iona Gaels in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

The teams will match up Friday in Albany.

UConn (25-8), will take on Rick Pitino's Iona (27-7) in Albany, New York.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Albany site is actually part of the West Region in the NCAA Tournament.

UConn won three of its four NCAA men's titles when coming out of the West Region.

The Huskies' National Championships in 1999, 2004, and 2011 all began with UConn coming out of the West Region.

They were in the East Region when they won their 2014 national title.