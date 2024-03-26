UConn men's basketball gets sweet send off to Sweet 16 in Boston

The UConn men's basketball program has left Storrs on their journey to Boston to compete in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

The UConn student body was out in force to show the men they are supported as they look to claim back-to-back titles.

“That we aren’t satisfied as fans, that back-to-back would be great for us,” Flynn McGinniss said of what he wants the team to know as they head to Beantown.

Students and fans present Tuesday know they have a responsibility to show out for their Huskies, when they are going anywhere to represent the basketball capital of the world.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“Showing them all that support just gets them that more fired up for that repeat,” Brian Waters said.

Fans described for us the vision of what they can already see in store for Storrs campus.

“To show that 2023, 2024 banner right next to each other, show that dominance for more than one year, cement that legacy of course,” Waters said.

Some students even admit this team, and the championship pedigree, helped them pick UConn.

“This is like the reason I came here so, we are hoping for a win,” Anna Vidaic said.

Those waiting to properly send off their team got the chance to praise and hear from the man himself - Coach Dan Hurley.

“The team is ready, we are excited,” Hurley said before boarding the bus.

Hurley even offered a sneak peak of his master plan for the rest of March that dates back to last year’s national championship run.

“We wanted to go Brooklyn to Boston, and then Boston to Pheonix so here we go,” Hurley said.