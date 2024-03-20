UConn to hold send-off for men's basketball team Wednesday afternoon

The 2023 national champion UConn Huskies are heading to back to the NCAA tournament and the school is inviting fans to be there as the team gets ready to leave the campus in Storrs on Wednesday afternoon.

UConn, the top seed, will take on 16-seed Stetson on Friday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York at 2:45 p.m.

The campus send-off is set for 4:20 p.m. Wednesday outside the Werth Family UConn Basketball Champions Center.

Five Connecticut teams are in the NCAA men's and women's tournaments.

The men’s teams from UConn and Yale University are in it and the women’s basketball teams from UConn, Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University will compete.

Wednesday, March 20

Sacred Heart vs. Presbyterian. The game will be at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 22

UConn men vs. Stetson: 2:45 p.m.

Auburn vs. Yale: 4:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 23