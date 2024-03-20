UConn mascot Jonathan fills out his first ever March Madness bracket

Who are you rooting for to win the NCAA men's basketball championship this year? The University of Connecticut mascot has made his picks and his choice to win it all probably won't surprise you.

Jonathan the Husky released his first ever March Madness bracket on Instagram.

In his bracket, he has UConn playing Gonzaga in the finals with UConn taking home the national championship.

@jonathanthehusky

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Jonathan definitely has a method to his madness. He has eliminated all teams with some sort of cat as a mascot in the first round.

"Simple. Dogs always win, cats always lose," the post said.

Jonathan is sure the Huskies will win and "will of course come home with their 6th trophy." The UConn men were the 2023 NCAA champions.

He is also expected to post his picks for the women's tournament.

The men will play Stetson on Friday afternoon and the women will play Jackson State on Saturday.