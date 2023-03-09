UConn Takes on Providence in Big East Tournament Thursday

The No. 11 UConn Huskies and Providence Friars play in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden Thursday afternoon.

The Huskies have gone 13-7 against Big East teams, with an 11-0 record in non-conference play. UConn averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.2 points per game.

The Friars are 13-7 in Big East play. Providence ranks sixth in the Big East with 14.7 assists per game led by Jared Bynum averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS

Tristen Newton is averaging 10.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 18.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the past 10 games for UConn.

Bryce Hopkins is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Friars. Bynum is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Providence.

LAST 10 GAMES

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 77.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.